Canadiens have three more games postponed due to COVID-19

The Montreal Canadiens will remain out of action through the weekend.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the NHL announced that Montreal’s games versus the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and Friday and the team’s Sunday showdown with the Ottawa Senators are all postponed because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Monday’s matchup between Montreal and Edmonton was scrapped after Canadiens forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi landed on the league’s COVID-19 protocols list.

No makeup dates for any of the contests were announced in the league’s statement. It’s hoped Montreal can reopen team facilities after the weekend and ultimately play at the Senators on March 30.

While every team understandably wants to avoid in-season pauses and coronavirus-related concerns, this unscheduled break could allow Montreal leading goal-scorer Tyler Toffoli to return from the lower-body injury he suffered in last Friday’s overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Toffoli has thus far recorded 18 goals and is tied for the team lead with 27 points this season.

Edmonton is tied for first place in the NHL North standings on points with 42, and Montreal is fourth and on 37 points, two ahead of Vancouver. The top four clubs from each division earn playoff berths.