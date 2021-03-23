Buckingham Palace to Hire ‘Diversity Czar’ in the Wake of Racism Allegations

WENN/Dutch Press Photo

An insider shares in a new report that the move is an acknowledgment that ‘more needs to be done’ to elevate minorities’ rights with ‘listening and learning’ approach.

AceShowbiz –

Buckingham Palace is making changes. According to a new report, the Palace is considering hiring a “diversity czar” following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s highly publicized interview in which they hinted at racism experience from the firm regarding their son Archie.

“It is something that has to be considered, but it is too early for any firm plans to be announced,” a source claims. “We are listening and learning, to get this right.”

The insider also adds that the move is an acknowledgment that “more needs to be done” to elevate minorities’ rights. The program will help the Palace “seek independent views” to help assess and improve the approach to diversity which also includes ethnic minorities, the disabled and LGBTQ+ community.

“This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Households,” the informant shares. “We have the policies, procedures and programmes in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done. We can always improve.”

“We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been under way for some time now and comes with the full support of the family,” continues the source.

This arrives after Meghan shockingly revealed in her and Harry’s special interview with Oprah Winfrey that an unnamed senior member of the royal family was concerned about the couple’s skin color before he was born. “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan shared.

Harry confirmed the story, though he refused to share more details. “That conversation, I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked,” he told Oprah. “That was right at the beginning… ‘What will the kids look like?’ ”

Following the sit-down, Prince William reacted to the racist allegations. Defending his royal family, the Duke of Cambridge insisted, “We’re very much not a racist family.”