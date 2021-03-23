BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, THETA By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 3/22: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, THETA
The Turkish lira lost 15% of its value and dipped close to its all-time low after Turkey’s President Erdogan fired central bank governor Naci Agbal. This resulted in a massive spike in (BTC) searches in Turkey as investors sought to protect their wealth from devaluation. This is just another example that shows how investors may be treating Bitcoin as a possible substitute for fiat currencies.
In other news, United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has a different view. While speaking at an event hosted by the Bank for International Settlements, Powell said that Bitcoin is more of a speculative asset and could act as a substitute for gold but its volatility and decentralization make it difficult to use as money.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.