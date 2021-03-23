Broncos bringing back cornerback Kareem Jackson By Reuters

The Denver Broncos are re-signing veteran cornerback Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal on Tuesday, eight days after declining his $10 million option for 2021.

Jackson agreed to return to the team in a deal worth $5 million, according to published reports.

Jackson, who turns 33 on April 10, started all 16 games last season and had 89 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Last season was his second with Denver after signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the club prior to the 2019 campaign.

Jackson has 19 career interceptions and has scored four touchdowns (three on picks, one on a fumble return) in an 11-year career that includes nine seasons with the Houston Texans. He has recorded 719 tackles, seven forced fumbles and five recoveries.

