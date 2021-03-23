Brave browser to integrate dedicated Binance Smart Chain defi wallet By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Brave browser to integrate dedicated Binance Smart Chain defi wallet

The privacy-centric web browser Brave will soon integrate a dedicated Binance Smart Chain wallet, according to a recent announcement, opening up the browser’s users to BSC’s ecosystem of DeFi products.

Although Brave can already be configured to jump onto Binance Smart Chain manually, the addition of a preconfigured wallet is expected to simplify the process, requiring no special apps, wallets or additional tinkering.