Bobby Brown’s Son Unveiled to Have Died of Drug-Related Cause

More than four months after Bobby Brown Jr. passed away at the age of 28, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office refers to the death as an accident.

The cause of death of Bobby Brown‘s son has finally been unveiled. More than four months after Bobby Brown Jr. passed away at the age of 28, he was uncovered to have died of a drug-related cause.

The late son of the 52-year-old R&B star was confirmed to have died from “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.” The documents released by Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that his death was ruled as accidental.

Bobby Jr. died at his home in the Los Angeles area on November 18, 2020. His girlfriend had reportedly seen him alive in the morning before finding him unconscious on his bedroom floor. He was declared dead after paramedics were called at the scene.

A few days following Bobby Jr’s tragic death, his singer father Bobby released a statement to the press, “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family.” His message continued to read, “There are no words to explain the pain.”

His lawyer Christopher Brown revealed that Bobby Brown Jr. was “not feeling well” and had “flu-like symptoms” a few days before his death. He went on, “This is a tragic loss and we will be let the authorities conduct their investigation of his death,” before asking fans to “respect the family’s privacy.”

Bobby Jr. was Bobby’s second child with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward. The former New Edition member also shares a daughter named La’Princia with Kim, while being a father to five other children, including Bobbi Kristina Brown, whom he shared with late Whitney Houston.

The “My Prerogative” hitmaker lost Bobbi in July 2015 after she fell into a coma for months. She was found unresponsive in her bathtub at her Georgia home. Her mother Whitney also passed away in an eerily similar situation back in 2012.