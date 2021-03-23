Bitcoin Price to Hit $300K Before 2021 Ends, Says Bobby Lee By CoinQuora



Bitcoin Price to Hit $300K Before 2021 Ends, Says Bobby Lee



Bobby Lee predicted that will hit $300K by the end of this year.

Specifically, he said that the Bitcoin price will rise to $100,000 during this summer.

Presently, Bitcoin price is $53,629 with a 24-hour trading volume of $63,739.

BCC exchange’s Co-Founder, Bobby Lee, has expressed his concerns about Bitcoin. According to Lee, BTC could surge much higher from its current price to about $300,000 before this year ends.

On this note, Lee even went on and said the BTC bull run is now starting despite the previous bull run this year. Also, he said during this summer, Bitcoin price will rise to not less than $100,000 to be precise.

After Lee said these, he gave caution specifically about the bear market alongside.

Lee said,