Bitcoin made me a ‘ton of money’ unlike stocks and gold — Jim Cramer By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin made me a 'ton of money' unlike stocks and gold — Jim Cramer

Matilda Colman
CNBC host Jim Cramer has revealed he made “a ton of money” on (BTC) but gold “let him down.”

In an episode of the Pomp Podcast released March 22, Cramer thanked host Anthony Pompliano for inspiring him to invest $500,000 in BTC.

Bitcoin returns (orange) vs. gold (purple) and S&P 500 (blue) YTD. Source: Tradingview