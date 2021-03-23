Bethenny Frankel’s Divorce Eventually Finalized Amid Paul Bernon Engagement Rumors

Instagram

The legalization of the ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ alum’s split from her ex Jason Hoppy only fuels speculation that she’s ready to marry her producer boyfriend.

AceShowbiz –

Almost nine years after calling it quits with Jason Hoppy, Bethenny Frankel is finally officially declared single by the law. The former reality TV star has had her divorce from her ex-husband finalized.

It turns out Bethenny and Jason’s divorce was finalized a couple of months ago, though only now a representative for the Skinnygirl founder confirms it to E! News. According to the site, a judge signed on the former couple’s judgment of divorce on January 20.

The news of Bethenny and Jason’s divorce being finalized arrived shortly after the 50-year-old entrepreneur sparked engagement rumors with her boyfriend Paul Bernon. The former star of “The Real Housewives of New York City” may be ready to take her relationship with the film producer to the next level after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring.

The former “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart” contestant was seen rocking the her new accessory while hitting the beach in Florida recently. She was pictured sporting the platinum band with a giant bauble on her ring finger while flaunting her incredible figure in a black printed one-piece bikini as she was frolicking in the water.

Bethenny and Paul started dating in late 2018 and seemed to be getting serious as they went house hunting together in 2019. After quarantining separately during the COVID-19 lockdown, they broke up in October 2020 after two years of dating. “They broke up a couple of weeks [ago], and are saying it’s because of distance, but you know Bethenny,” a source told Page Six at the time.

In January of this year, however, the couple sparked reunion rumors after they were spotted holding hands in Miami. In a video posted to artist Romero Britto’s Instagram account, Bethenny’s daughter Bryn, whom she shares with Jason, was seen painting a picture while the former Bravo star was sitting on her on-and-off boyfriend’s lap.