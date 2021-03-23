Bad Bunny to Fight Pro Wrestler The Miz at Upcoming WrestleMania

Instagram

The ‘Dakiti’ star has accepted the challenge to take on The Miz following the tensions at WWE Raw which saw the Grammy winner smash a guitar on the wrestler’s back.

AceShowbiz –

Bad Bunny is hoping to beat wrestler The Miz in a match at the upcoming WrestleMania 37.

The Puerto Rican rapper has found himself in the middle of rising tensions with Miz, which came to a head during WWE Raw on Monday night (22Mar21), when Bunny smashed a guitar over Miz’s back.

After the antagonising display, Bunny grabbed a mic and told Miz, “You know what? I accept your challenge, b**ch. I will see you at WrestleMania.”

WrestleMania takes place on 10 and 11 April, beginning at 8pm ET on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network elsewhere around the world.

Bunny’s love of pro wrestling has long been documented, with the “Dakiti” star delighted to perform his tune “Booker T” at the Royal Rumble WWE event last month.

Also last month, Bad Bunny became the unexpected holder of the 24/7 Championship belt, a prize that can be won at any point by wrestlers and non-wrestlers alike, after he pinned pro wrestler Akira Tozawa on WWE’s Raw.

It started when the artist’s backstage interview with WWE star Damian Priest was interrupted by Tozawa as the Japanese star took down R-Truth in a bid to take the 24/7 belt. In return, Tozawa was slammed by Priest who then encouraged Bunny to pin Tozawa and claim the prize.

The Grammy winner also showed his love for wrestling in his music and recruited wrestling stars like Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin for cameo appearance in his music videos.