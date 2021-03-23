Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.11% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.12% or 0.51 points to trade at 10.47 at the close. Meanwhile, Nufarm Ltd (ASX:) added 4.01% or 0.19 points to end at 4.93 and Sonic Healthcare Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.53% or 1.19 points to 34.91 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:), which fell 4.28% or 0.23 points to trade at 5.14 at the close. Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.21% or 0.83 points to end at 18.90 and Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.92% or 0.040 points to 0.980.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 727 to 579 and 387 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.30% to 13.225.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.07% or 1.20 to $1736.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.01% or 0.62 to hit $60.94 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.01% or 0.65 to trade at $63.97 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.66% to 0.7693, while AUD/JPY fell 0.75% to 83.64.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 91.925.