Aussies concerned JobKeeper ‘taken advantage of’ while other sectors struggle

Australians are concerned that “too many” people took advantage of COVID-19 economic lifelines such as JobKeeper as the scheme is set to end for good.

A 9Nation poll conducted exclusively for nine.com.au found that while Australians are concerned about the scheme being taken advantage of, many think now is the right time to end it.

After surveying more than 660 readers, the poll found 40 per cent of respondents did not think JobKeeper was ending too early, while 35 per cent did.

A further 24 per cent said they did not know.

Cafe China owner Harry Sou. Harry was responsible for growing China’s inbound tourism into Cairns and once fed a thousand meals a day … he has now downsized to a small restaurant catering mostly to Cairns locals. (Brian Cassey)

When asked if JobKeeper was handled fairly, 59 per cent of respondents thought “too many people took advantage” of the scheme.

Just 24 percent of respondents thought the scheme was handled fairly in who could access the payments.

The mixed bag of opinions comes as JobKeeper has just five days until the scheme formally ends on March 28.

Publican, Damien Montgomery, with Anyra Rash, in The Firehouse Hotel in North Sydney, is happy that restrictions in NSW are being eased, but is concerned about the end of the jobkeeper scheme. (Janie Barrett)

While more than two million employees have “graduated” from the economic lifeline, other industries are calling on the government for targeted assistance.

Today, the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) and Tourism Accommodation Australia renewed calls for temporary assistance for the hospitality and tourism sectors who are still relying heavily on JobKeeper.

“There’s no doubt the end of JobKeeper will create unnecessary hardship for those businesses upon which governments have imposed temporary, targeted restrictions to limit the gathering and movement of people to help save Australian lives,” said AHA CEO Stephen Ferguson.

Restaurants, cafes and other hospitality venues are able to reopen for dine-in customers. (Getty)

“We understand the government restrictions are in place to keep Australians safe and we are proud of the role we have played.

“But the fact remains that while keeping us all safe, these limitations come at tremendous cost to business owners and workers – costs which will continue after the temporary assistance measures like JobKeeper end.”

Tourism Accommodation Australia CEO Michael Johnson said accommodation hotels in the major CBDs in particular were desperate for help until the vaccine rollout was complete.

“Hotels in the major CBDs of Sydney and Melbourne have occupancy rates below 35 per cent and are really struggling to retain skilled staff,” Mr Johnson said.