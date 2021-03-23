AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from U.S. vaccine trial: NIAID By Reuters

© Reuters. Portugal resumes AstraZeneca vaccination after temporary suspension
(Reuters) – British drugmaker AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) Plc may have included outdated information from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Tuesday.
The Data and Safety Monitoring Board has notified the drugmaker, NIAID and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority that it was concerned by the information released by AstraZeneca on the initial data from its clinical trial, according to a statement from the NIAID.
