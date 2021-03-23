Anna Faris Says Her Marriage To Chris Pratt Struggled With “Competitiveness”

Gwyneth told Anna that her husband, Brad Falchuk, is different from her past partners because he demands that she be honest with herself, and confront her own demons:

He demands that I am honest with myself in a way that is hard for me but which really helps me grow. So I recognize his amazing qualities, but [when] we were in a relationship, I was like, “Oh my god.” It was like being with some kind of a jiu-jitsu master where they’re like, “No, I’m gonna make you see your own stuff for you to be able to win and advance.”