Anna Faris Blames Her ‘Competitiveness’ for Chris Pratt Divorce

WENN/Brian To

Anna Faris got candid about her divorce from Chris Pratt in a new interview. In a new episode of her “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast with guest Gwyneth Paltrow, the “Mom” actress wondered if her competitiveness was the cause of the divorce.

“My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” Anna told Gwyneth. “Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.”

The actress went on to say, “Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that.” Anna was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. Meanwhile, she married the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star in 2009 before finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Anna and Chris announced their split after eight years of marriage on August 6, 2017, with a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement read. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” The pair share one son together, Jack.

Anna has since gotten engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she met on the set of “Overboard“. As for Chris, he married Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. The happy couple welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria, in August 2020.

In the interview, Gwyneth also got candid about her own divorce from Coldplay‘s frontman Chris Martin. “I never wanted to get divorced,” the “Iron Man” actress shared. “I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined.”

The GOOP founder than shared that she met her now-husband Brad Falchuk after she started focusing on accountability. “And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad, my husband,” Gwyneth, who shares daughter Apple (16) and son Moses (14), with Chris Martin went on to share.