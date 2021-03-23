Andy Murray out of Miami Open with ‘freak’ groin injury

Last week, it was announced that former world No. 1 Andy Murray would receive a wildcard entry into the Miami Open running from Monday (March 22) through April 4 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

However, the 33-year-old told the Miami Herald on Tuesday that he removed himself from the tournament because of a groin injury he suffered while in Miami.

“I had no issues while training, felt fine, did some gym work Friday, no problem, and then I woke up about 3 in the morning, felt pain in the groin, not on the side I had my surgery, and when I got out of bed I struggled quite a bit to walk,” Murray explained. “I have no idea what I did. It’s one of those freak things. Each day it has gotten progressively better, but it’s not enough. I have not practiced since Friday.”

Murray, No. 118 in the official ATP rankings, has undergone multiple hip surgeries in recent years and was sidelined by a pelvic injury setback last fall. He missed last month’s Australian Open after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am really gutted,” Murray said about missing the Miami tournament he won in 2009 and 2013. “This is a place I have done so much training over the years. It’s like my second home. Last time I played here was 2016 and so much has happened. In 2017 I had an elbow issue, last few years various issues with my hip. Last year, the day before I was supposed to travel here COVID stopped the tennis tour. Miami’s been a place that has given me a lot, but this just wasn’t meant to be.”

As D’Arcy Maine noted for ESPN, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are also among the big names not participating in the Miami Open this spring.