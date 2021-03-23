Analysts still ‘bullish on April’ despite Bitcoin price drop to $54K By Cointelegraph

Analysts still ‘bullish on April’ despite Bitcoin price drop to $54K
On March 23 bears managed to push the price of (BTC) below the $54,000 support level as various on-chain data suggests that whale wallets have begun slowing down purchases and are transferring the risk to retail investors.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that the downtrend that began on March 22 and continued into Tuesday s the price retested the $54,000 support level for the second time this week.
