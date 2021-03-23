Amid ban rumors, billionaire Nandan Nilekani says crypto can help Indians By Cointelegraph

Amid ban rumors, billionaire Nandan Nilekani says crypto can help Indians
Prominent Indian entrepreneur and government advisor Nandan Nilekani has spoken in favor of cryptocurrencies as the government reportedly mulls a ban on private digital assets.
Nilekani joined a Clubhouse session with angel investor Balaji Srinivasan to discuss the state of crypto in India, local business news publication Moneycontrol reported Monday. Nilekani is a co-founder of major Indian tech company Infosys (NYSE:) and the founding architect of the national biometric ID system, Aadhaar. He is also the chairman of a special Indian committee assessing digital payments in India and an advisor to several government agencies and the Reserve Bank of India.
