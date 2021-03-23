Adobe Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Adobe Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Adobe (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.14 on revenue of $3.91B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $3.76B.

Adobe shares are down 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.10% from its 52 week high of $536.25 set on September 2, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 4.14% from the start of the year.

Adobe shares lost 2.31% in after-hours trade following the report.

Adobe follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Adobe’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on February 24, who reported EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $5B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $4.82B.

Salesforce.com had beat expectations on February 25 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $5.82B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7532 on revenue of $5.68B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar