Adobe Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Adobe (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.14 on revenue of $3.91B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $3.76B.
Adobe shares are down 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.10% from its 52 week high of $536.25 set on September 2, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 4.14% from the start of the year.
Adobe shares lost 2.31% in after-hours trade following the report.
Adobe follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
Adobe’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on February 24, who reported EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $5B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $4.82B.
Salesforce.com had beat expectations on February 25 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $5.82B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7532 on revenue of $5.68B.
