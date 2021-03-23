A.J. Green ‘excited’ to be teaming up with DeAndre Hopkins

A.J. Green spent his entire career as the No. 1 receiving option for the Cincinnati Bengals, but after joining the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, he will be taking a backseat to superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins. That is more than okay with Green, as the veteran receiver said that he was looking forward to having some of the pressure taken off him.

“I’m very excited about that,” Green said. “Ten years playing in an offense where I’m the focal point to take away every week, coming to this offense having all the other guys … it’s going to make my job a lot easier.”

Green is coming off the worst season of his NFL career. He barely crossed 500 yards receiving and had only two touchdowns in his final season with the Bengals. Now, the 32-year-old will have a chance to get his career back on track in Arizona but won’t be expected to be the team’s best receiver.

Instead, the Cardinals are simply hoping he can prove to be another reliable receiver for quarterback Kyler Murray. If Green is able to return to form with the Cardinals, they could have one of the most dangerous receiving corps in the league.