31 WandaVision Behind The Scenes Facts You Should Know

Paul Bettany helped craft the idea behind Vision’s heartbreaking line about grief.
1.
Elizabeth Olsen was excited about WandaVision from the very first pitch because she felt like it was the first time a Marvel creative team “really understood” what she loved about Wanda and where she wanted to see her go.
2.
Paul Bettany found out about WandaVision right after Vision died in Infinity War. In fact, he thought he was getting called into Marvel because he was getting fired, not because they wanted to pitch him a show.
3.
From the very first pitch for WandaVision, showrunner Jac Schaeffer “tracked the narrative according to the stages of grief.” So, while the episodes aren’t linear — technically you could start with Episode 8 — you can still follow Wanda processing her grief.
4.
The Scarlet Witch Witches’ Road 15-issue comic series by James Robinson inspired a lot of the visuals for WandaVision.
5.
And, the moment from the MCU that inspired a lot of Wanda and Vision’s love story in WandaVision was the small moment from Captain America: Civil War when they make paprikash together.
6.
Jac Schaeffer’s original pitch for WandaVision included the “rewind” episode being in the style of CSI, and an entire episode about Wanda’s work-life balance in the style of The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
7.
Before filming began, director Matt Shakman and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had lunch with Dick Van Dyke at Disneyland so they could learn as much as they could about how they filmed The Dick Van Dyke Show since that’s what Episode 1 is based on.
8.
In order to get Vision’s skin color just right during the black-and-white episodes, Paul was actually painted bright blue.
9.
All of the magic Wanda does in Episode 1 was done practically on set using wires, rods, and puppeteering.
10.
One of Paul’s favorite memories from filming the first episode was “running around backstage” alongside Elizabeth and Kathryn Hahn, and just being “so nervous” to perform in front of a live studio audience.
11.
Teyonah Parris had no idea what she was auditioning for and was simply sent Geraldine/Monica moments from the ’70s episode. And, before she even found out what her role would be, Teyonah hoped that it was Monica Rambeau.
12.
When casting WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn’s name was one of the first to come up for the role of Agnes/Agatha, and the decision to cast her was basically made instantaneously.
13.
The entire cast did a read through of all the episodes so everyone knew what was going on, however Kat Dennings said she only paid attention to Darcy’s scenes because she wanted to be surprised, and she loved trying to figure things out as the episodes went on, like Darcy.
14.
While filming the moment when Wanda and Vision kiss and everything turns to color in Episode 3, Lizzie and Paul had a moment they refer to as “snotgate,” where snot appeared on their lips, and neither of them will confess whose snot it actually was.
15.
Lizzie’s favorite sitcom style to film was the ’70s episode when Wanda is pregnant. She loved portraying the absurdity of Wanda going through her whole pregnancy in a single episode.
16.
The writers and producers came up with having Evan Peters play fake Pietro very early on. In fact, they were sitting on this information for about two years.
17.
The small nods to Full House in the opening credits of Episode 5 were a way for the show to honor “Lizzie growing up just behind the camera on that show.”
18.
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote and composed all of the theme songs on WandaVision, and you probably know them best from their work on Frozen, Frozen 2, and Coco.
19.
Each of the theme songs included the same “musical signature” and part of the fun of writing the songs for Kristen and Robert was “hiding” the same melody in every single song.
20.
So, since each theme song shared a common “musical signature,” Kristen explained that is why audiences felt “ready” when “Agatha All Along” appeared, because we’d heard different versions of the same melody in seven different songs already.
21.
All of the moments featured in “Agatha All Along” were planned out from the very beginning, so in the middle of shooting a very “stylized sitcom moment” production would yell, “Okay, now for ‘Agatha All Along,'” and Kathryn Hahn would have to film a small moment.
22.
In fact, Matt Shakman came up with the idea that Agatha would have a picnic on the front lawn when fake Pietro arrived only “two minutes” before they shot the scene.
23.
Due to the fast shooting schedule, the production team had to change the decade in the Westview town square overnight before filming started on the next episode.
24.
The WandaVision visual effects team created the Hex by using “the language of television,” so it’s actually made up of what it looks like to zoom in on an old TV, magnetization on screens, static, and other elements.
25.
Paul helped influence the now iconic “What is grief, if not love persevering?” line. He went to the writers and Jac Schaeffer because he felt like Vision’s grief speech wasn’t quite landing originally, so they eventually came up with this powerful line.
26.
Elizabeth had a lot of input when it came to designing Scarlet Witch’s costume. As soon as she put it on for the first time she immediately tested out if she could do all of Wanda’s “moves” and made sure it felt comfortable.
27.
And, the first time everyone saw Lizzie in the Scarlet Witch costume it was actually in a field across from the sound stages where the S.W.O.R.D. base was set up. In fact, they had to cloak her and surround her with umbrellas so that paparazzi wouldn’t catch a glimpse of the new suit.
28.
One of the most important things when planning WandaVision was that at the end Wanda would not only accept that she had to say goodbye to Vision, but also she would accept becoming the Scarlet Witch.
29.
Originally, there was going to be a scene in the finale when Darcy, Monica, Billy, and Tommy team up in Agatha’s basement to fight Señor Scratchy, who turned into a demon, but the idea was abandoned “pretty early on.”
30.
Like most Marvel movies, WandaVision filmed multiple versions of the final post-credit scene where we see Wanda reading the Darkhold. Up until the finished episode, Lizzie and the producers had conversations about whether or not we should hear Billy and Tommy’s voices at the end.
31.
And finally, while WandaVision will directly connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lizzie didn’t know her part in the upcoming movie until she got back to filming WandaVision during the pandemic.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.