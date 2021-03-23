21 Best Saturday Night Live Kenan Thompson Sketches

Kenan Thompson has been making us laugh since, well, forever!
In the ’90s, he kicked off his career with Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series All That.
You probably best know Kenan’s comedy from Saturday Night Live, where he’s been doing excellent work for 18 years.
To celebrate his comedy chops, let’s revisit some of the best Kenan SNL sketches of all time:
1. “Eternal Spark of Love: Office Romance”
3. “Romance Bookstore”
4. “What’s Up With That?: Samuel L. Jackson and Carrie Brownstein”
5. “Them Trumps”
6. “Funeral Service”
7. “Politics Nation: Voter I.D. Disaster”
8. “Come Back, Barack”
9. “Black Jeopardy With Tom Hanks”
10. “Strollin'”
11. “Family Feud: Extended Family”
12. “Holiday Gig”
13. “Weekend Update: The Village People on Donald Trump Using Their Music”
14. “Two Worlds Collide ft. Reba McEntire”
15. “Weekend Update: Jean K. Jean with Def Comedy”
16. “Weekend Update: Michael Che’s Neighbor Willie on the COVID-19 Vaccine”
17. “How a Bill Does Not Become a Law”
18. “Sump’n Claus”
19. “Black Panther New Scene”
20. “Weekend Update: LaVar Ball on His Son LaMelo Ball”
21. “That’s the Game”
Suffice to say, I’m just eagerly waiting for the next time that Kenan makes me laugh!
What’s your favorite Kenan sketch? Let us know in the comments.
