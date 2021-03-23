14th lawsuit calls Deshaun Watson a ‘serial predator’

Just about every weekday, there is at least one additional lawsuit filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee on the behalf of women alleging that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson committed acts of sexual assault and misconduct in the past.

The 14th case may be the most damning to date.

Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, a traveling massage therapist says in the 14th lawsuit that she believes Watson is a “serial predator” following an alleged incident that occurred in California.

Watson allegedly told the woman after the inappropriate conduct, “I will not have you sign a NDA but don’t ever talk about this.”

The 25-year-old, who previously requested a trade away from the Texans this offseason, has denied any wrongdoing, and his attorney Rusty Hardin said on Friday that the signal-caller will respond to the lawsuits at some point this week.

Buzbee, meanwhile, announced on Saturday that he intends to submit affidavits and evidence to the Houston Police Department and the Houston district attorney. He’s also said he will work with the NFL regarding an ongoing investigation into the allegations.