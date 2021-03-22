Xend Finance’s Public Sale Round to go Live via Balancer By CoinQuora

Xend Finance’s Public Sale Round to go Live via Balancer
- Xend Finance public sale will be live through Balancer on March 22, 2021, at 15:00 (UTC).
- Users require a Web3-enabled cryptocurrency wallet to interact with the smart contracts and swap tokens on Balancer.
- Xend Finance LBP will have a continuous and gradual update of weight during the Public Sale course.
Xend Finance’s public sale will be live on March 22, 2021, via a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (NASDAQ:) (LBP). A total of 13.3M XEND tokens will be up for sale in this round.
The LBP will start at 15:00 (UTC+0), March 22, 2021, and end at 15:00 (UTC+0), March 24, 2021, or until all $XEND tokens have been sold or whichever happens first.
To join, users require a Web3-enabled crypto wallet to interact with the smart contracts and swap tokens on Balancer. Such as any wallet applications suppor
