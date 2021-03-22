Xend Finance’s Public Sale Round to go Live via Balancer By CoinQuora



Xend Finance’s Public Sale Round to go Live via Balancer



Xend Finance public sale will be live through Balancer on March 22, 2021, at 15:00 (UTC).

Users require a Web3-enabled cryptocurrency wallet to interact with the smart contracts and swap tokens on Balancer.

Xend Finance LBP will have a continuous and gradual update of weight during the Public Sale course.

Xend Finance’s public sale will be live on March 22, 2021, via a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (NASDAQ:) (LBP). A total of 13.3M XEND tokens will be up for sale in this round.

The LBP will start at 15:00 (UTC+0), March 22, 2021, and end at 15:00 (UTC+0), March 24, 2021, or until all $XEND tokens have been sold or whichever happens first.

To join, users require a Web3-enabled crypto wallet to interact with the smart contracts and swap tokens on Balancer. Such as any wallet applications suppor

