Wheat drops for fourth day as improved global weather weighs

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, with the market trading close to a three-month low hit in the last session as improved weather across the Northern Hemisphere boosted expectations of bumper supplies.

Soybeans and corn lost ground after last session’s rally.

“It is not just in U.S. Plains, we are seeing favorable rains in parts of Russia and Ukraine,” said one Singapore-based trader. “For now, Australia has ample supplies to meet demand.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.2% at $6.25-3/4 a bushel by 0353 GMT, after closing down 0.6% on Friday when prices hit a Dec. 30 low.

Soybeans were down 0.1% to $14.15 a bushel, after firming 1.7% on Friday and corn gave up 0.3% to $5.56 a bushel, after gaining 2.1% in the previous session.

The wheat market is coming under pressure from favorable weather in the United States and the Black Sea region.

Ukrainian wheat export prices have lost as much as $7 a tonne over the past week on this year’s harvest outlook and a drop in Russian wheat prices, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Sunday.

Agricultural markets eye weather in South America and any sign of progress after high-level U.S.-China talks.