WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year: Financial Times By Reuters

Matilda Colman
(Reuters) – WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year according to documents shown to prospective investors by the office-sharing startup in a pitch for $1 billion in investment and a stock market listing, the Financial Times https://www.ft.com/content/46561422-9edd-4b3b-959c-85754a381d9d reported on Monday.

The documents described losses narrowed from $3.5 billion in 2019 and that the company plans to go public at a valuation of $9 billion including debt, through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the report said.

WeWork declined to comment on the report.

