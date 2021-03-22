we are giving you more resources By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company’s space on the floor of the NYSE in New York
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:)’s top boss responded to complaints from junior bankers on Monday by saying management will work harder to enforce its “Saturday rule” and that they will shift staff from other divisions to the busiest units of the investment bank.
Last week, Reuters reported that a group of junior bankers in Goldman’s investment bank told senior management that they were working nearly 100-hours a week and sleeping just 5 hours a night to keep up with record-setting demand from clients.
