Wall Street Opens Mostly Higher as Bond Yields Fall; Nasdaq up 0.8% By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mostly higher on Monday, with the tech-heavy leading the way as last week’s fears of inflation receded, bringing down long-term bond yields moderately.

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the Nasdaq Composite was up 98 points, or 0.8%, while the was up 0.1%. However, renewed jitters about the pandemic weighed on cyclical stocks and reopening plays in general, leaving the down 91 points, or 0.3%, at 32,536 points.

Rising numbers of Covid-19 infections from Europe to India and South America have cast doubt over whether the world economy will be able to recover at quite the speed currently expected. The world’s two biggest economies, the U.S. and China, both appear to be firmly en route to recovery – the U.S. notched 1.5 million air travelers this weekend for the first time in over a year – but they account for less than half of world output.

Early movers on Monday included Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock. which rose 4.6% after fund manager Cathie Wood, who has placed one of the biggest institutional bets on the electric vehicles, said the stock should hit $3,000 by 2025, based on her expectations for its autonomous driving software and, to a lesser extent, the rollout of its insurance operations.