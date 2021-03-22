Volleyball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: LSU Athletics

SEC Player of the Week – Taylor Bannister, LSU

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – LSU’s Taylor Bannister, a senior right side from Missouri City, Texas, averaged 5.94 points, 5.33 kills and 1.78 digs per set in the series win over Georgia. In the opening match on Friday, Bannister registered 30 kills on a .481 hitting percentage along with seven digs, six total blocks and two assists. She is now second on LSU’s all-time kills list with 1,605, the second player in program history to surpass 1,600 kills in their career.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – LSU’s Raigen Cianciulli, a senior libero from Spring, Texas, averaged 5.22 digs per set in the two wins over Georgia. Cianciulli posted her second double-double of her career and first of the season on Friday with 20 digs and 10 assists. She followed that with a season-high 27 digs on Saturday.

SEC Co-Setters of the Week – Arkansas’ Gracie Ryan, a junior from Orlando, Fla., averaged 11.50 assists per set in the series win over South Carolina. Ryan tallied 55 assists in Friday’s match and 37 more on Saturday as the Razorbacks hit .296 as a team to earn the first win and sweep over the Gamecocks since 2018.

Kentucky’s Madison Lilley, a senior from Overland, Kan., averaged 11.62 assists per set in the series split at No. 7 Florida. Lilley has a season-high 59 assists in the five-set match on Friday afternoon, and added 34 assists in the three-set win on Saturday. She now has 11 matches this season with 40+ assists and 56 in her career.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Arkansas’ Taylor Head, an outside hitter from Winter Garden, Fla., averaged 3.56 points, 3.13 kills and 3.63 digs per set and owned a .321 hitting percentage in the series win over South Carolina. In the opening match on Friday, Head contributed her 13th double-double of the season with 18 kills and 14 digs along with three total blocks.