Vin Diesel’s Son Tapped to Play Young Version of Dominic Toretto in ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Vincent Sinclair is reportedly joining the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise by playing a child version of the main character played by his famous dad in the upcoming ninth installment.

Vin Diesel‘s ten-year-old son Vincent Sinclair is joining the “Fast and Furious” family.

According to editors, Vincent will be joining the cast of “Fast and Furious 9“, where he’ll play a younger version of character Dominic Toretto, who is played by his father.

Vincent, whose mother is Vin’s partner Paloma Jimenez, has already reportedly filmed his scenes in late 2019 when he was 9 and was paid $1,005 (£726) a day.

A younger Dominic was previously seen in “Furious 7“, with the character played in the 2015 film by actor Alex McGee.

The youngster will make his debut in the new film, which will be released on 25 June (21), after multiple delays because of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Last Thursday, Vin took to Instagram to confirm “F9” new release date, sharing a short clip of a car speeding away from an explosion with the new date written over it.

“Finally!!! Blessed and grateful,” the 53-year-old captioned the post.

Meanwhile, his co-star Ludacris, who plays Tej Parker, added in the comments, “We Just Gettin Started (sic).”

The upcoming ninth instalment is directed by Justin Lin. It will see Vin Diesel return with the likes of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Meanwhile, John Cena is among the new additions.

Rumor has it, the action movie series is bidding farewell with the eleventh installment. Justin Lin is reportedly in talks to return as director for the 10th and 11th movies that will bring a close to the franchise.