Victoria Beckham Proudly Flaunts Glam Makeover Done by Her Daughter

The former Spice Girls singer shares a video of her getting dolled up by her 9-year-old daughter using a handful of products from her eponymous beauty brand.

AceShowbiz –

Victoria Beckham (previously Victoria Adams) could not hide her pride for having her own little make up artist. Revealing that her daughter Harper gave her a glam makeover, the former Spice Girls member proudly showed off the result on social media.

On Sunday, March 21, the 46-year-old mom shared on her beauty brand’s Instagram account a video of her getting dolled up by the 9-year-old girl using a handful of products from her eponymous beauty brand. In the clip, the little girl could be heard saying, “So, right now I’m doing some Tea Rose on my mummy. Next, I’m doing some Golden Honey.”

In the accompaniment of the post, the wife of David Beckham penned, “How MUA #HarperSeven does Lid Lustre: a wash of Tea Rose allover & a dab of Honey in the crease.” She then added, “Add a swipe of Future Lash Mascara and that’s my go-to eye for spring!’ xVB #CleanBeauty.”

<br />

Many of Victoria’s followers have since heaped praise on Harper’s makeup skills. One individual gushed, “Brava Harper! Amazing.” Another user raved, “lol she’s good. She’ll be taking some of these makeup artist jobs soon. Soo cute!” A third chimed in, “Beautiful. She’s doing it so carefully.”

The fashion designer’s post came more than a month after she gave a look at a handwritten letter from Harper. The message posted on Victoria’s Instagram Story on February 1 read, “Dear mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever. I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you Sleep well sweet dreams Love Harper.”

Victoria Beckham showed sweet notes from her daughter Harper.

Victoria followed it up with a heartwarming note that her daughter gave for David. “Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best dreams. You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you. I love you so much Sleep well,” so read the letter. On the top of the snap, the former singer wrote, “Someone loves daddy very much.”