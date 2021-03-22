USTR says Tai, Canadian counterpart to pursue high level trade meeting with Mexico By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Finance Committee conducts hearing on nomination of Katherine Tai to be U.S. Trade Representative.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai agreed on Monday in a call with her Canadian counterpart to pursue a ministerial-level meeting of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s governing body, including Mexico’s trade minister, USTR said in a statement.

Tai, who was sworn into office on Thursday, and Mary Ng, Canada’s trade minister “both committed to future engagement on shared priorities, including recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate and environmental issues, forced labor, and reform at the World Trade Organization,” USTR said in a statement.

The two ministers also discussed the importance of fully implementing USMCA and “building a trade partnership that advances racial equity and supports underserved communities,” USTR said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR