U.S. Treasury’s Yellen sees post-COVID growth, possible full employment in 2022 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen in Wilmington, Delaware

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that she believes Americans will be met on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic by a growing economy – and possibly full employment in 2022 – due to President Joe Biden’s coronavirus stimulus package.

Yellen said in testimony prepared for delivery to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee that with passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, “I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact. And I believe they will be met there by a growing economy. In fact, I think we may see a return to full employment next year.”

