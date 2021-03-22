U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.32% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.32%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.32%, while the index gained 0.70%, and the index added 1.23%.

The best performers of the session on the were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.93% or 1.87 points to trade at 65.63 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.83% or 3.40 points to end at 123.39 and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 2.69% or 1.32 points to 50.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), which fell 2.69% or 4.17 points to trade at 150.97 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.79% or 4.59 points to end at 251.23 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.41% or 4.87 points to 339.33.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) which rose 11.12% to 249.09, KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.26% to settle at 305.36 and Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.89% to close at 119.33.

The worst performers were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 10.52% to 53.68 in late trade, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.03% to settle at 511.76 and Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.77% to 40.04 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Support.com Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 231.78% to 7.100, Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 78.10% to settle at 14.64 and Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 38.62% to close at 18.0200.

The worst performers were Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which was down 79.19% to 3.96 in late trade, Euroseas Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 20.94% to settle at 10.95 and Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.57% to 1.1400 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 11.12% or 24.93 to 249.09. Shares in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.69% or 1.32 to 50.30. Shares in Support.com Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 231.78% or 4.960 to 7.100. Shares in Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 79.19% or 15.07 to 3.96. Shares in Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 78.10% or 6.42 to 14.64.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 9.88% to 18.88 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.25% or 4.40 to $1733.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.81% or 0.50 to hit $61.06 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.30% or 0.19 to trade at $64.07 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1932, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 108.84.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 91.838.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR