U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.32% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.32%, while the index gained 0.70%, and the index added 1.23%.

The best performers of the session on the were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.93% or 1.87 points to trade at 65.63 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.83% or 3.40 points to end at 123.39 and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 2.69% or 1.32 points to 50.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), which fell 2.69% or 4.17 points to trade at 150.97 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.79% or 4.59 points to end at 251.23 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.41% or 4.87 points to 339.33.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) which rose 11.12% to 249.09, KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.26% to settle at 305.36 and Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.89% to close at 119.33.

The worst performers were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 10.52% to 53.68 in late trade, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.03% to settle at 511.76 and Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.77% to 40.04 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Support.com Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 231.78% to 7.100, Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 78.10% to settle at 14.64 and Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 38.62% to close at 18.0200.

The worst performers were Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which was down 79.19% to 3.96 in late trade, Euroseas Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 20.94% to settle at 10.95 and Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.57% to 1.1400 at the close.

Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 11.12% or 24.93 to 249.09. Shares in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.69% or 1.32 to 50.30. Shares in Support.com Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 231.78% or 4.960 to 7.100. Shares in Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 79.19% or 15.07 to 3.96. Shares in Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 78.10% or 6.42 to 14.64.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 9.88% to 18.88 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.25% or 4.40 to $1733.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.81% or 0.50 to hit $61.06 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.30% or 0.19 to trade at $64.07 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1932, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 108.84.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 91.838.