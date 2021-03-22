U.S. Justice Department in talks with California to settle high-speed rail suit

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it is in settlement talks with California to resolve a 2019 lawsuit filed by the state after the Trump administration canceled a nearly $1 billion federal grant for a high-speed rail project hobbled by extensive delays.

California’s lawsuit claimed the U.S. Transportation Department lacked legal authority to withhold the $929 million the Obama administration allocated nearly a decade ago but had remained untapped.

The Justice Department and the California Attorney General’s Office said in a joint court filing they had “engaged in initial settlement discussions and exchanged settlement correspondence” and asked the case be put on hold during talks to resolve the matter.

California says the train system will eventually travel from San Francisco to the Los Angeles basin at speeds capable of over 200 miles per hour (322 kph) and eventually extend to the state capital, Sacramento, and San Diego.

The Trump administration agreed not to shift California’s grant to another project, pending resolution of the lawsuit. The Federal Railroad Administration under Republican President Donald Trump said California had “failed to make reasonable progress on the project.”