U.S. Justice Department in talks with California to settle high-speed rail suit By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said late Monday it is in settlement talks with California to resolve a 2019 lawsuit filed by the state after the Trump administration canceled a nearly $1 billion federal grant awarded in 2010 for a high-speed rail project hobbled by extensive delays.

California’s suit claimed the U.S. Transportation Department had lacked legal authority to withhold the $929 million the Obama administration allocated nearly a decade ago but had remained untapped.

The Justice Department and California Attorney General’s Office said in a joint court filing they had “engaged in initial settlement discussions and exchanged settlement correspondence” and asked the case be put on hold during talks to resolve the suit.

