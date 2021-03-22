U.S. air travelers top 1.5 million for first time since March 2020 By Reuters

© Reuters. A passenger walks up to use biometric boarding at IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of U.S. air passengers screened topped 1.5 million Sunday for the first time since March 2020, as air travel continues to rebound from a pandemic-related drop, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday.
COVID-19 devastated air travel demand, with U.S. airline passengers down 60% in 2020. But with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks. TSA said it screened 1.54 million people Sunday, the highest single day since March 13, 2020 and the 11th consecutive day screening volume exceeding 1 million per day.
