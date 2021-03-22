Turkish turmoil, Germany lockdown extension hit European stocks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) – A slump in and worries about prolonged lockdowns in Germany pushed European stocks lower on Monday, with banks and travel shares taking the biggest hit.

The pan-European fell 0.5% by 0806 GMT, down for the second straight session after hitting a one-year peak last week.

The global mood soured as the Turkish lira dropped to a record low after President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates over the weekend.

Euro zone banks exposed to the country such as Spain’s BBVA (MC:), Italy’s UniCredit, France’s BNP Paribas (OTC:), and Dutch bank ING fell between 1.6% and 5.2%.

Travel stocks also dropped as a draft proposal seen by Reuters showed Germany was set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month.

The German was down 0.5%, while 40 fell 0.9% and UK’s dropped 0.8%.

British home improvement retailer Kingfisher (LON:) rose 3.6% after it reported a 44% jump in full-year profit, driven by the popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR