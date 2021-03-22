Turkey is sending the wrong signals in terms of human rights, Germany warns By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Maas and his Lithuanian counterpart Landsbergis address the media in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) – Turkey is sending the wrong messages to the European Union by withdrawing from a pact designed to counter violence against women and closing down the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Monday.

“What we have seen in the last few days, the ban of the HDP and particularly the pullout of the Istanbul Convention, are absolutely the wrong signals,” Maas said as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

In the conflict between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, meanwhile, there were signs of a de-escalation, Maas added. The EU had threatened Ankara with sanctions last year after a flare-up of the decades-old dispute.

“Regarding Turkey, there is light and shadow,” Maas said. “We will have to discuss these mixed signals coming from Turkey today, and we will continue to aim for an ongoing dialogue – and we will use this dialogue to address issues where we believe Turkey is sending the wrong signals.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR