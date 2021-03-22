Trump’s lawyer said no ‘reasonable people’ would believe her claims

One of Donald Trump’s lawyers has claimed in a defamation trial that her claims of voter fraud were so outlandish that reasonable people would not take them seriously.

Dominion manufactures voting machines and tabulators were used by about 40 per cent of the US electorate.

Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are being sued for more than a billion dollars each by Dominion. (AP)

But in the wake of the US election, Ms Powell launched a media campaign accusing the company of a litany of crimes and conspiracies.

Ms Powell told a press conference that Dominion had been created in Venezuela by the late dictator Hugo Chavez to rig elections.

She also accused Dominion of bribing Georgia’s governor and secretary of state.

In their lawsuit, Dominion described Ms Powell’s claims as “wild accusations” and “outlandish claims”.

And now Ms Powell’s legal team is arguing Dominion’s description is evidence she should not be taken seriously.

Sidney Powell’s address to the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Georgia has been cited in her defamation lawsuit. (AP)

“Such characterisations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support Defendants’ position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process,” Ms Powell’s defence lawyers wrote in a court filing overnight.

In other words, Ms Powell didn’t defame Dominion, because nobody with any brains would take her seriously.

The court filing also states Ms Powell posted a 270-page document on a website called Zenger News.

By doing so, Ms Powell “leaves the reader free to draw his own conclusions” of her accusations.

And despite the filing describing Ms Powell’s statements as unacceptable to reasonable people, it said she herself still believes her claims.

Donald Trump cuddles a flag at last year’s CPAC. (AP)

“She believed the allegations then and she believes them now,” the filing read.

Ms Powell is asking a federal judge in Washington DC to dismiss the case, or failing that, moving it to a federal court in Texas.

Her court filing described Dominion’s complaint as “sprawling and impermissibly incoherent”.

Dominion has also filed billion-dollar lawsuits against Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, both of whom made allegations against them.

Ms Powell is also being sued by Smartmatic, another voting machine company on similar grounds.

On November 14, Mr Trump described Ms Powell as being part of a “truly great team”.

Election challengers wait outside after an election official, right, closed the door to the central counting board, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)