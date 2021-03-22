Time magazine seeks CFO comfortable with Bitcoin and crypto By Cointelegraph

Time magazine seeks CFO comfortable with Bitcoin and crypto
A new job posting from Time magazine shows the 98-year-old publication is looking for a chief financial officer familiar with blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
According to the job details listed on LinkedIn (NYSE:), Time is seeking a chief financial officer with more than seven years of experience in executive leadership positions and who has “comfort with and cryptocurrencies.” The position will be based in the magazine’s corporate offices in New York City.
