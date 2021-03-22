Thomas Middleditch’s Accuser Blasts Club Owners for Dismissing for Sexual Misconduct Claims

Instagram

The comedian, best known for his role as Richard Hendricks on ‘Silicon Valley’, is reported to have felt ‘ashamed’ of his behavior to a Cloak and Dagger club client named Hannah Harding.

Thomas Middleditch‘s accuser has blasted club owners for their ignorance. Hannah Harding, who alleged that the “Silicon Valley” star sexually harassed her when he visited the Cloak and Dagger club in 2019, called out Michael Patterson and Adam Bravin for dismissing her sexual misconduct claims.

Hannah told the Los Angeles Times that Adam reached out to her one week after she complained about Thomas’ behavior. “Adam called me ‘to make sure and get a second opinion on him’ because they didn’t trust my story in the first place. They cared more about famous people at their club than women’s safety,” she revealed.

The former club client alleged Thomas of making “lewd sexual overtures” toward her and her girlfriend after he approached her on the dance floor. After she turned him down, the comedian reportedly kept pursuing her and groped her in front of her pals and some employees.

Also witnessing the incident was the club’s operations manager, Kate Morgan. Kate claimed that she already asked her bosses to expel and ban the “B Positive” actor. Unfortunately, they did not take her complaints seriously. “I felt like they dismissed it,” she pointed out. “I told Adam that he needed to listen, that this was not OK.”

Hannah divulged that Thomas later sent her a direct message on Instagram. In the text seen by The Times, the Canadian star allegedly said, “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster … I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

Thomas has yet to respond to the allegations. However, the Goth club’s co-founder Michael already responded to the accusations brought by members and former employees, which suggested that he and Adam have cut corners with safety and ignored multiple complaints of abuse.

“As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention,” Michael told The Times.