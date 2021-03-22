The Witcher: Simon Callow and Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh join season 2 cast

Following the success of its first season, Netflix’s video game adaptation, which stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, is currently shooting its second season.

On Monday (22 March), seven new cast members were announced for the next outing.

Renowned actor Callow will star as Codringher, a detective, while Bridgerton star Andoh will play priestess Nenneke.

Elsewhere, Cassie Clare has been cast as Phillipa Eilhart, alongside Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian and Chris Fulton as Rience.

The Witcher season two has faced numerous delays to filming due to the coronavirus crisis and injuries .

Filming resumed late last year, but actor Thrue Ersted Rasmussen was forced to drop out of the show due to pandemic-related scheduling issues, with his role being recast.