The ‘Win Shares leaders for every NBA franchise’ quiz

The NBA Trade Deadline is this Thursday, and there’s no shortage of big-time talent still available for contenders looking to add a piece or two to their respective rosters. The biggest name on the market is Toronto’s Kyle Lowry. The Raps are currently seven games under .500 and on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason. That said, it’s still unclear if Masai Ujiri is willing to deal away the most iconic player in franchise history. If Lowry is, indeed, available to the highest bidder, you can expect Pat Riley and the Miami Heat to be interested, as they look to return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. If Lowry’s time in T.Dot does come to an end this week, he will leave as the franchise’s all-time leader in Win Shares, the NBA’s equivalent to Wins Above Replacement (WAR). So with that in mind, how many of the leaders in Win Shares for every NBA franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!