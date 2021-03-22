The Weeknd’s “House Of Balloons” Is Now Streaming

Yesterday marked the 10 year anniversary of The Weeknd’s debut mixtape, House of Balloons, and The Weeknd decided to celebrate this milestone in the best way.


He reissued his debut mixtape, which is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.

The reissue of House of Balloons includes mixes and samples that never made the original final cut.

On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in it’s original incarnation. With the original mixes and samples. 🎈

A few of those samples include: Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat,” Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Happy House,” and Beach House’s “Gila.”

It’s safe to say this work of art is reminiscent of summer of 2011, and the fans were ecstatic to here the news of this re-release:

To top it all off, The Weeknd teamed up with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham on a 48-hour merch drop.

The collection includes apparel and accessories that feature Daniel’s take on the House of Balloons cover art.


“It is a great privilege to work with The Weeknd and the XO Team to reimagine the iconic album art of House of Balloons as an eroded sculpture for the 10 year anniversary,” the artist said about the collab.

What’s your favorite song on the House of Balloons mixtape? Stream it now on Spotify or Apple Music and let us know in the comments!


