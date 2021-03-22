The Weeknd’s “House Of Balloons” Is Now Streaming

Yesterday marked the 10 year anniversary of The Weeknd’s debut mixtape, House of Balloons, and The Weeknd decided to celebrate this milestone in the best way.
The reissue of House of Balloons includes mixes and samples that never made the original final cut.
It’s safe to say this work of art is reminiscent of summer of 2011, and the fans were ecstatic to here the news of this re-release:
To top it all off, The Weeknd teamed up with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham on a 48-hour merch drop.
The collection includes apparel and accessories that feature Daniel’s take on the House of Balloons cover art.
