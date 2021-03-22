The most disappointing NCAA men’s tournament No. 1 seeds of all time

Everybody loves an underdog during the NCAA Tournament, especially when it takes down a No. 1 seed in the process. Top seeds falling in the first or second rounds happen more than we think, but only once has a No. 16 seed stunned a No. 1.

Whether overrated and underachieving, here’s a look at some of the worst performances by No. 1 seeds in the history of the NCAA Tournament. Listed in chronological order.