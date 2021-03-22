The Isley Brothers to Battle It Out With Earth, Wind and Fire on Easter Sunday’s ‘Verzuz’ Match

Instagram

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s lockdown initiative has earlier seen a classic head-to-head between Wu-Tang Clan rappers Raekwon and Ghostface Killah ended in a tie.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s lockdown initiative, “Verzuz”, will bounce back from Saturday’s clash of Wu-Tang Clan stars with a face-off between The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Rappers Raekwon and Ghostface Killah‘s online battle ended in a tie, and now Swizz and Timbaland have lined up a classic head-to-head between the two veteran acts. They will face each other in the virtual arena on Easter Sunday, April 4.

“Time to SHOUT for the #IsleyBrothers!” the group shared on their Instagram account alongside the Verzuz announcement. The post included a reference to their 1959 debut studio album “Shout!”

“We’re just getting started,” the official “Verzuz” social media accounts captioned the upcoming line-up with The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire at the top. “We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest.”

Redman and Method Man are also on the calendar – the two rappers will face off on April 20.

Swizz and Timbaland launched the “Verzuz” project, which brings singers and rappers together for online song-for-song battles, a year ago.

The lining up of The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire came just weeks after the surprise acquisition of “Verzuz” by Triller Network. Of it, co-creator Beatz told Billboard, “I don’t think there’s another company in the world that would let us bring in 43 artists-friends to participate in ownership of a company that’s valued at over a billion plus dollars.”

The music prodcer husband of Alicia Keys elaborated further, “They came very strong and also with many creatives that are owners in the company already. That was a sign for us of being a perfect fit – and very disruptive.”