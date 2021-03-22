Texans QB Deshaun Watson now facing 13 lawsuits?

Reports surfaced earlier on Monday that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was facing at least 11 civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, that number had risen to 13 by Monday afternoon.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, representing clients filing lawsuits against Watson, suggested last week that up to 22 different women could launch cases against the signal-caller who has demanded a trade and said he won’t play another meaningful down for the Texans. Six clubs were reportedly still interested in acquiring Watson last Friday despite the growing number of allegations that could land the quarterback in trouble via the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.

The NFL is looking into the accusations, and Watson has denied any wrongdoing. Also on Friday, Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, said the 25-year-old will respond to the lawsuits at some point this week.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Hardin said in a prepared statement. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”