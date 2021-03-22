Tencent Music quarterly revenue rises more than 14% on user additions By Reuters

© Reuters. Illustration picture of China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group
(Reuters) – China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:) posted a 14.3% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, as the music streaming platform benefited from adding more paying users and a rebound in ad sales.
Total revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd, rose to 8.34 billion yuan ($1.28 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, topping analysts’ average estimate of 8.33 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 6.5070 renminbi)
