Suzanne Somers Dishes on Her and Husband Alan Hamel’s Active Sex Life

The 74-year-old ‘Three’s Company’ star shares during her appearance on the ‘Heather Dubrow’s World’ podcast that she and her husband have sex ‘three times before noon.’

Suzanne Somers has gotten candid about the active sex life she shares with her husband. The Chrissy Snow depicter on “Three’s Company“, who has been married to Alan Hamel for more than four decades, revealed in a new interview that she had sex “three times before noon” with him.

On the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast, the 74-year-old divulged that she and her partner have been “having a lot of sex” due to “hormones.” She explained, “At this stage of life, most people think that’s, you know, over the hill, too much information… But what time is it, like noon? I’ve had sex with him three times so far today. What is it about 4:30 in the morning that suddenly, there he is? I’m going, ‘Could you just wait until the sun comes up?’ ”

Suzanne, who married Alan in 1977, additionally gushed about their solid marriage. “God, our relationship has always been amazing,” she exclaimed. “But now that our kids are raised and it’s just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start – now it’s just us. Man, are we having fun.”

When asked about the secret behind their lasting marriage, the “Step by Step” alum spilled, “I think you get in relationships because you want attention.” She then added, “We give each other a lot of attention all the time. I compliment him all day long. It’s not phony. I just look at him. He was walking down from the bedroom this morning and I was walking up from the kitchen and he was in Bermuda shorts and no shirt.”

“My husband’s 84,” the TV icon further raved. “He looks like [how] Steve McQueen used to look. He looks amazing. He works out. He’s got big biceps. And I said, ‘God, you’re so gorgeous.’ Well, that stays with him for the day. And we give each other a lot of attention.”